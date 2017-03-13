Lucille Virginia Kling, 85, Mitchell

Lucille Virginia Kling, 85, of Mitchell, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Monday, March 13, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend Jeffery Grams officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Lucille’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Lucille was born December 16, 1931 to Walter and Elizabeth (Zitterkopf) Fields in Scottsbluff. She married Richard W. Kling on June 11, 1966 in Melrose Park, IL. They moved to Nebraska in 1976 and settled here in 1977 to raise their family. She worked at the Sugar Factory in Mitchell, Martin Luther Home in Mitchell, Mitchell Care Center, Dollar General in Mitchell, the Civic Center in Gering, in food service at Regional West, and help start the kitchen at The Village at Regional West. She was confirmed at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. She will be lovingly missed by all who knew her.

Lucille is survived by her son Rick Kling of Mitchell; and daughter Kathleen Barone of Tecumseh, Nebraska.

Her parents, husband Richard W. Kling, son in law Mike Barone and numerous aunts and uncles preceded her in death.