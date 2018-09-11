Lucy A. Weitzel, 92, Lincoln

Lucy A. Weitzel, 92, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Her memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeff Feit officiating. Online condolences may be made by viewing Lucy’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with local arrangements.

She was born to William and Elizabeth (Ball) Decker on July 28, 1926 in Henry, Nebraska. She was a member of the Eastridge Presbyterian Church.

Lucy enjoyed gardening, needle point, and camping throughout the country. She fostered many children throughout her life. She was a 4-H leader and taught Sunday school; her family was her life.

Lucy is survived by her husband, Joseph Weitzel, children; Joseph E. Weitzel, Daniel Weitzel, Mary (Joe) Gerteisen, Thomas (Christine) Weitzel, foster son; Dale Rice, brother; Eugene Decker, sisters; Kathleen Walker, Eleanor Dean, sister-in-law; Dorthea Decker, grandchildren; Heidi (Brad) Ostwald, Mysi (Shane) Girdlestone, Dewey Beckstead, Shane (Lisa) Beckstead, Bryce (Morgan) Gerteisen, Kelly Weitzel, Logan Weitzel, Charlene (Curt) Scharton, Derek (Katie) Weitzel,16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; William and Elizabeth Decker, children; Billy, Gail, grandson; Devin Weitzel, brothers; William Decker, John Decker, sisters; Emma Gompert, Marguerite (Earl) Elliott.