Lydia Bevins, 98, Scottsbluff

Lydia Bevins, 98 of Scottsbluff, NE peacefully went home to her Lord on September 1, 2018.

Lydia lived a very full life beginning as the daughter of Mary and Henry Sagel, who emigrated from Russia, met and married in America and eventually settled in the Scottsbluff area as farmers where they raised their five daughters. After marrying Fred, they followed their faith, which lead them into the ministry as preacher and preacher’s wife where they enjoyed a life of service and the beginning of their own family. They then chose to follow her parent’s path to a life of farming. This began in Minatare and eventually found them farming in Lyman with their son Rick where they retired, and then made their final home in Scottsbluff. Her love of the Lord and her family were the most important aspects of her very long life. We will all always cherish our memories of growing up with her, and all she gave and taught us from childhood through our adult lives. She will be greatly missed, and always loved.

She is survived by her eldest sister Emma Marker of Minatare Nebraska who celebrated her 100th birthday on October 5th 2017, as well as her younger sister Mary Kirschman of Redding California who recently celebrated her 95th birthday on July 31st. They were blessed with and are survived by five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren.

She is now with the love of her life Fred whom she was happily married to for 71 years, as well as her beloved son’s Tim and Rick. She is also predeceased by her two sisters Amelia Eckhart and Alvina Raffanti and her grandson Jason Bevins.