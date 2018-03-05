Lydia (Buchhammer) Martin, 97

Lydia (Buchhammer) Martin, age 97, completed her earthly journey on Saturday, March 3, 2018 as she passed peacefully into eternal rest at the Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 8th at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, March 7th, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers contributions in Lydia’s honor be made to Regional West Hospice at Scottsbluff. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are assisting the family with arrangements.

Lydia was born April 11, 1920 at Scottsbluff, the daughter of Henry, Sr. and Mollie (Karg) Buchhammer.

She spent her early childhood in Scottsbluff and later moved to Bayard with her parents and five brothers, where she received her education. The Buchhammer family then moved to the Morrill area.

Lydia was united in marriage to David D. Martin on January 22, 1939 at Scottsbluff. Two children, Patricia Ann and Gary Allen, were born to this union. She and David resided on a farm in the Morrill area for a short time before moving to Scottsbluff in 1941, and then to the Victory Hill community north of Scottsbluff in 1945, where they farmed for 29 years. Lydia assisted with the farming operations and always took great pride in her large vegetable gardens. Upon their retirement in 1974, David and Lydia moved to Gering where she continued to reside even after the death of her husband in July 1989. Lydia moved to the Northfield Vista in March 2011, and due to failing health moved to the Residency Care Center in December 2015.

At an early age, Lydia developed a passion for record keeping and documenting family history and events as became evident through the vast collection of diaries, chronicles and photo albums, covering seven generations, which she amassed in a seventy-six year span.

Lydia was a long time active member of the Salem Congregational Church, participating and supporting many of its activities and functions. She was the only remaining charter member of church’s Friend Circle ladies group which was organized in 1941, serving as an officer and chairperson during many of those years. She was also a long time member of the church’s Reach Out and served as a group chairperson. She was a charter member of the former Victory Hill Women’s Project Club and active in the Victory Hill Community Club. She and David were long standing members of a couple’s monthly pinochle card group.

Lydia is survived by her daughter, Patricia Baum of Gering; granddaughters, Shelly and her husband, Steven Hill of Goodyear, Arizona and Angela Wilson of Scottsbluff; great grandchildren, Ashley Hill and Connor Hill both of Goodyear, Arizona and Blake Wilson and Addison Wilson both of Scottsbluff; sisters-in-law, Wilma Buchhammer and Esther Martin of Gering; former daughter-in-law, Beverly (Mark) Overman; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David D. Martin; son, Gary Allen Martin in 2007; son-in-law, Lemoyne Baum in 2013; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred (Mary), Henry (Lydia), Alex (Millie), Harry (Alvina), and Robert Buchhammer; an infant sister; two infant brothers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Henry (Mollie), Victor, Herman (Mildred) Martin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.