Lydia Dillman, 95, Morrill

Lydia Dillman, 95, of Morrill, passed away peacefully at home Monday, August 28, 2017. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 2, 2017 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill, where she was a member since 1954, with Reverend Kenneth L. Humphrey officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill, NE. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Church. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Lydia’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Lydia was born January 16, 1922 in Melbeta, NE to Adam and Mary Kuxhaus. In 1924 her family moved to Bennett County, SD where she grew up and received her education. On March 31, 1940 she married David Dillman at Scottsbluff, NE.

Lydia and her husband David had a farming and cattle feeding operation north of Morrill. Lydia was admired and will be remembered for her genuine care and loving devotion to her family and friends.

Lydia is survived by her sons Gerald (Melvina) Dillman of Mitchell and Alan (Shirley) Dillman of Morrill; five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Her parents; her husband on April 23, 1995; five brothers and four sisters preceded her in death.