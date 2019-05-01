Lyla (Asselin) Moran Tuttle, 94, Scottsbluff

Funeral services for Lyla (Asselin) Moran Tuttle, age 94 of Scottsbluff, who died Sunday April 28th at home, will be held Thursday May 2nd at 2:00 PM, at St. Francis Episcopal Church. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park

Lyla was born December 17, 1924 in Colorado, to Albert and Stella (Spencer) Asselin. She graduated from Scottsbluff high school in 1942. She received a degree in education from Chadron State College and received her Masters degree from the University of Nebraska.

In June of 1949 she married Charles Moran. They made their home in Scottsbluff with their six children. Charles passed away in January of 1973. In May of 1979 she married Charles Tuttle.

Lyla taught elementary children (K-8), adult basic education, GED students and was one of the first teachers in the Head Start Program. She eventually became an administrator for the Head Start programs which led to working with the Child Development Associate Council in Washington D.C. She served as a representative to certify preschool teachers for the CDA Credential throughout the country. After retiring she worked with the West Nebraska Arts Center.

Family was important to Lyla. She did extensive research and wrote books about her and Charles family history which she gave copies to family members.

She is survived by her children Kerran (Marion) Hessler Mitchell; Deborah (William) Wesche Napoleon, Ohio; Laura (Terry) Margheim Lyman; John (Cecil) Moran Fort Worth, Texas; Becky (Rob) Kiesel Gering: and Kevin (Laurie) Moran Charlottesville, Virginia. Grandchildren: Stuart and Jim Hessler; Nicole Sarty, Joyanna Blake, Greg and Brian Wesche; Heather Sweeley, Hidee Urbach, Annalee Swenson, and Josh Halsted; Jeremy Berger and Brandy Muratalla; Rachel Edward; and foster granddaughter Amber Halsted; thirty three great grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters; sister Alice Fisher Colorado Springs and sister-in-law Audre Asselin Gering.

She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Stella Asselin, husbands Charles Moran and Charlie Tuttle, brothers Vilas Asselin, Elgin Asselin, and Lew Asselin, and sister Viola Schnell.