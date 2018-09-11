Lyla Faye ‘Tay’ Chikos was called home by her Lord and Savior Saturday, September 8, 2018 at her home after a long and courageous battle with a debilitating lung disease. A celebration of her life journey will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard, NE with Father Christopher Xanthos officiating. Interment will follow at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport, NE. Visitation will take place at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Tay’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Regional West Hospice or Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.

Tay was born on December 23, 1937 to Wayne and Ada (Ross) Houk. She came into this world in her Grandmother Ross’ home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was the second of five children. She attended school in Melbeta, Scottsbluff, Lake Minatare and then graduated from Bridgeport High School. She married Ted G. Chikos on September 23, 1955. Ted and Tay lived in Baltimore, Maryland while Ted served in the United States Army. They returned to Bridgeport and she aided her husband in their farming operation. Three children were born to this union George Theodore, David Wayne and Stefani Tay. After raising her children, Tay worked part-time at Helen G’s clothing store in Bridgeport and was later employed at Morrill County Implement in Bridgeport for 17 years as an office manager.

Tay was a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard and was only the second woman ever to serve on the Parish Council. She served as an election worker for the Yockey Precinct for several years. For many years she was involved in a monthly bridge club. In 1982 Ted and Tay moved into the new home which she designed. Tay had the good fortune to see her favorite singer, Neil Diamond, perform live in concert in 1984 and would often have Neil Diamond music on her CD player through the years. Tay loved hosting holiday gatherings for her family and traveling with her children and grandchildren. She loved to sit in front of a roaring fire, was an amazing crossword puzzle guru and made the most delicious lamb roasted potatoes. She was known for her immaculate housekeeping ability and loved to be outdoors and working in her yard. She was a hardcore football fan and loved the Huskers.

Tay is survived by her husband Ted G. Chikos; sons George (Be), and David; daughter Stefani (Chuck) Murrell, all of Bridgeport; grandchildren Wilson Chikos of Kearney, NE, and Leigh (Nic) Allen of Erie, PA; sisters Dixie (Glenn) Amateis of Bridgeport, Linda (Bink) Brown of Ozark, MO; brother Clif (Marilyn) Houk of Gurley NE; sister-in-law Sophia (Alex) Poulette of Denver CO; brother-in-law Andy [Fred] Chikos of Rancho Mirage, CA; goddaughter Vasso Anest Kumarelas of Brookline, MA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tay’s parents Wayne and Ada Houk, infant sister Karen Houk, niece Kay Brown, nephew Clifford Wayne “Skipper” Houk III, niece and Goddaughter Karis Amateis, father-in-law George T. Chikos and mother-in–law Mary G. Chikos all preceded her in death.