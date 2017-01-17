Lynn Herdt, Scottsbluff

On Saturday January 14, 2017, Lynn Herdt went to be with his God.

His memorial service will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Monument Bible Church with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Memorials may be given to the Gideons. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Lynn Herdt was born on August 19, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to Bethel (Burry) Herdt and Reuben Herdt of Scottsbluff, NE. He spent most of his early years living on the east side of Scottsbluff and then moved to Bryant Avenue when he entered the fourth grade. There he met a pretty little girl from down the block named Conny Sipp who became the love of his life, mother of his children, and wife of 46 years.

Lynn lost both of his parents in 1968 and following his graduation from Scottsbluff High School in 1969, attended the Western Nebraska Vocational Tech School in Sidney, NE where he studied to become an architectural draftsman. Most of his career was spent at the Scottsbluff Sash and Door Company. His life was spent with a fervent passion for the outdoors. He loved little more than having the chance to go fishing, hunting, or just enjoying nature. He was active in many sportsmen’s groups and was a co-founder of “You Can Help Stop Poaching” where he was instrumental in strengthening game laws in the state of Nebraska.

He came to know Christ in 1994 and was active in his church, being involved with many programs including the Gideons. His relationship with The Lord helped him negotiate many troubled times including the long-fought illness that took his life.

Although he loved his profession, hobbies, church, numerous friends, and family, it was his wife, Conny Herdt whom held his heart. Since the day he started chasing her home from school in fourth grade, until the day he passed away, she was his reason for life.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, three brothers, and several in-laws.

He is survived by his wife, Conny Herdt of Scottsbluff, Son Travis Herdt of Grapeview, WA, son Kelly Herdt of Leavenworth, KS, and many other relatives and friends.

He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.