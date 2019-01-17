Mabel Hernandez, 85, Gering

Mabel Hernandez age 85 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation.

Her memorial services will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Church in Casper, Wyoming. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born November 27, 1933 in Amalia, New Mexico to Juan Roybal and Esperanza de Herrera and received her education in Costilla, New Mexico. She moved to Casper in 1950 and made her home there until 2010, when she moved to Gering, Nebraska. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Out Lady of Guadalupe committee.

Survivors include: Norma Medina (Daughter), Virginia Fuentes (Daughter), Henry Mora (Son), Yolanda Perez (Daughter) and Consuelo Hernandez (Daughter), grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Esperanza Roybal, sister Emelina Santisteven, sister Cleofas Martinez, brother Fred Roybal and son Octavano Mora.

A special thank you to Regional West Hospice and Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation.