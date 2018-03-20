Mabel Junette Barrett, 97 years old, peacefully went to be with the Lord at Regional West Medical Center, surrounded by her family on March 19, 2018. A celebration of life service will be held on Fri., March 23, at 3 p.m. at Heritage Estates in Gering, followed by a time of fellowship. Viewing will be held at Bridgman Funeral Home on Thur., March 22, from 5-8 p.m. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Mabel’s honor may be made to Banner County Historical Society & Museum, 200 N. Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, NE, 69345. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born on March 15, 1921, to Johanna and Emil Belgum, in Dix, Nebraska, graduating from Dix High School. On June 17, 1945, she married Harold Barrett, enjoying 55 years of marriage; to this union three children were born. Her life was a living example of her deep faith in Jesus. Her hands were rarely still; in her early years, she found great joy in gardening; in the later years knitting hangers that made the best Christmas presents.

She sought to instill in her children a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends, and the simple power of a smile. She spent quite a few years with each of her children in their residing states, usually winning a game of Bingo or Scrabble, soaking up every last minute, and humbly infusing her servant heart into their lives.

Mabel is survived by her daughters Karen (Larry) Heins of Greeley, CO and Carol (Bob) Taylor of Mesa, AZ; son Dwight (Jenni) Barrett of Gering, NE; grandchildren Melanie (Bob) Wells, Gayle (Jason) Hibner, Joshua Barrett, Joel Barrett, and Amy (Ryan) Biggs; and great grandchildren Dustin, Emily, and Wyatt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold Barrett, brother Merrill (Ruby) Belgum, and sister Pearl (Bus) McClain. All of these she loved and touched deeply.