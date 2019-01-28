Mabel S. Abe, 96, Scottsbluff

Mabel S. Abe, 96, of Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place at her wishes. Her memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Mabel’s honor be made in care of St. Francis Episcopal Church or Northfield Retirement Communities. Online condolences may be made by viewing Mabel’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Mabel was born March 3, 1922 in Scottsbluff, NE to Sankichi and Shima Kishiyama. She met George Abe after WWII and they were married on January 22, 1948 in Scottsbluff. After a life-long farming career with George in Meriden, WY, they retired in 1981 and moved to Northfield Retirement Community in Gering. Mabel had a green thumb when it came to gardening and loved playing the piano. She truly touched everyone’s heart wherever she was. Her family always came first and showed by the love she gave to all of us.

Mabel is survived by daughters Donna (Jim) Glasier of Morehead, ND, JoAnn (Tom) Foster of Covington, WA, and Kathy (Steve) Mackrill of Scottsbluff, NE; son Richard Abe of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Tyler and Kenna (Peter) Wurden of WA, Austin and Tara Mackrill of Lincoln, NE, and Jared and Tiffany Mackrill of Scottsbluff, NE; great grandchildren Ava, Olivia, Rowan, Leo, Quinn and Ren.

Her parents Sankichi and Shima Kishiyama, husband George, sister Marie, and brothers Charles, Roy, Carl and Frank all preceded her in death.