Mae Louise Walker born July 16, 1932 to Fred and Dorothy (O’Keefe) Thomas in Hot Springs, South Dakota. She married Wendell Walker in 1956 and to this union Dorothy, Tom, Debra, Deann and Denise were born.

She is survived by her children Dorothy Simms, Tom Walker, Debra Cahoon, Deann Walker and Denise Teppert; 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

Her memorial graveside service will be held on June 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota. Casual attire.