Manuel A. Schick Jr., 81, Scottsbluff

Manuel A. Schick Jr., 81, of Scottsbluff, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home. Cremation has taken place at his request and a service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Manuel was born May 23, 1937 in Scottsbluff to Manuel Sr. and Rachel (Kraft) Schick.

Survivors include his son, Blaine Schick of Illinois; daughter, Jane Ann Sherlock of Scottsbluff; siblings, Ruth Hamburg of Gering, Judy Knotts of California, David Schick of Iowa and Ed Schick of California.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patty; and five siblings.