Manuel Gallegos, 69, Goodyear, Az (formerly of Scottsbluff)

Manuel Gallegos, 69, passed away at his home in Goodyear, AZ. Funeral services will be held at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Manuel was born December 1, 1948 in Slaton, TX to Jesse and Albina (Rodriquez) Gallegos. Manuel attended school in Scottsbluff, NE and enlisted in the US Army from 1969 to 1971 serving in the Vietnam War as a medic. He then joined the US Army Reserve from 1971 to 1972. In 1975, he re-enlisted in the US Navy as an Aviation Mechanic until 1979. He returned to the Scottsbluff area before moving to Phoenix in 1986. He was a member of The Rock Church in Goodyear, AZ. Manuel enjoyed his work in the medical field being an ambulance driver, CNA, and counselor. He also enjoyed watching his favorite team the Arizona Diamondbacks play baseball at any opportunity. He was loved by anyone who met him and will be dearly missed by all, but never forgotten.

He is survived by his special daughter: Melissa (Rick) Salazar of Westminster CO; stepchildren, Kelly Phipps and Joshua McAlpine both of Scottsbluff; 9 “grandchildren”; brothers Sylvester of Scottsbluff, Albert of CO, Jessie (Theresa) of CO, and Mark of Scottsbluff; sisters, Lydia, Connie (John) Aguallo both of Scottsbluff and Josie (Marty) Ramirez of Mitchell and numerous nieces and nephews.