Marcia Renee Hammer Allen, 60, went to be with her Lord on Feb. 14, 2018 after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was at home with loved ones by her side, just as she wished.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Cantrell Funeral Home with Pastor Mel Daves officiating. Cremation has taken place. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Marcia’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family . Memorials may be given to The Festival of Hope or The Andy Shaw Memorial. Marcia’s services have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Born on Dec. 22, 1957 in Colorado Springs, Colo., the fifth of eight children, to Herman C. (Mike) Hammer and Ava Beth (Thompson) Hammer, Marcia grew up in Bushnell.

She met the love of her life while still in high school when Dennis Allen approached her father hoping to buy a car. They met in 1972 and were married three years later on Dec. 6, 1975, just two days before Dennis reported for duty with the United States Army at Ft. Carson Colorado.

They welcomed their first born, Crystal Gail, on January 25, 1977 and Stacy Lynn joined them on July 14, 1982. On Sept. 19, 1984 they rounded out their family with the addition of Shawnna Marie.

Marcia owned and operated a daycare, Marcia’s Munchkins, for many years. Marcia had the most generous heart and she was well loved as a caregiver to all. Over the years she and Dennis mentored numerous children and eventually they became parents at heart to Maunette Loeks-Van Patten, Tonia Copeland and JD Broskey – whom they name among their own.

Marcia loved everyone easily and readily and was loved by all who met her for her contagious smile, quirky sense of humor, easy laughter, kind and gentle nature and unconditional love for everyone.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dennis, her children Crystal Sieren (Christopher), Stacy Leonard (Chris), Shawnna Allen (Darell Bojorquez), Maunette Loeks-Van Patten (Jeff), Tonia Copeland and JD (Kimberly) Broskey; her grandchildren Shawn Allen-VanPelt, Christian Allen-VanPelt, Kaitlynn Allen-VanPelt, Jordan Overlin, Trenton Overlin, Hailey Leonard, Karleigh Leslie, Riley Allen, Braedyn Bojorquez, Abbigail Meads, Kasee (Copeland) Kavas, Jesse Copeland, Brody Copeland and Jack Broskey; sisters Julie (Omar) Boes, Rexene (LeRoyce) Woolington and Shelly

Argot-Hammer; brothers Shawn (Heather) Hammer and Michael (Cindi) Hammer and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law Maxine and Lowell Putter, brother Herman C. (Tiny) Hammer, sister Ava Lynn Frink, niece Rebecca Brandt, nephew Billy Jo, sons-in-law Branden Overlin and R. James VanPelt.