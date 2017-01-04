Marciano Briones, 84, died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2016 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Jonathan Sorensen as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The United States Air Force will provide military funeral honors. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m., Thursday, January 5, at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A Rosary will be recited beginning at 7 p.m. at Joliffe Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Marciano was born and raised in Scottsbluff and was the fourth of five children born to Maria Puentes-Briones and Refugio Briones. Growing up, he worked with his family picking beets in the crops around Scottsbluff.

Marciano served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956 as a radio operator preparing for the Korean War. He attended Chadron State College, and earned a degree in business administration. He worked for many nonprofit agencies, such as Boys Town, in Nebraska, the Migrant Council in Garden City, Kansas, Rocky Mountain SER and the American GI Forum in Denver. He then worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 30+ years before retiring in 2004. He lived in various states throughout his life, but finally returned to Colorado in 1987 and stayed in Arvada until his death.

He was a family man who took pride in helping not only his children and grandchildren, but his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, friends, and so on. He was loved and admired by many, and will be greatly missed.

He leaves his three adult children, Maria Briones, 45, Marci Briones, 43, and Marc Briones, 39; five grandchildren, Maria Elena Martinez, Isaac Martinez, Alycia Ackerman, Anna Alicia Roman and Angelina Briones; his brother, Ramon Briones, 96; and a great number of nieces and nephews.

Marciano was preceded in death by his father and mother; his sisters, Carmen Rodriguez and Sally Dittmar; his brother, Dave Briones; and several nephews.