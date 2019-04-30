Margaret Ann “Peggy” Jones Bixler, 96

Margaret Ann “Peggy” Jones Bixler died in her sleep at home on April 27, 2019 at age 96 after a few months’ illness from lung cancer. Her lifelong positive attitude, in spite of tragedies, her phenomenal memory, and her faith contributed to her saying “I’ve had a wonderful life with no regrets”, and “When you reach the age of 96, you’re bound to get something.” She was a wonderful influence on all her family and friends. Peggy wrote this obituary:

“I was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 7, 1922 to Alicia Hazel (McKelvey) Jones and Raymond Streeter Jones, and moved to Bellevue, Pennsylvania when I was 2 years old. It was a happy childhood playing games with neighborhood friends, sledding, skating and learning in a great school atmosphere with caring, loving teachers. My parents were great influences on my life with morals, humor and love as ways to live. My mother used to recite Edgar Guest’s “Be Cheerful” in the mornings and I always felt happy leaving for school.

“My mother was born in Crawford to Ellen Victoria and Jason Lemon McKelvey. Jason was a Civil War Veteran and he and his wife were pioneers in Crawford and parents of Brick McKelvey, lawyer & former mayor of Crawford, and Charles (wife Ann & two sons Chuck & Jack).

“When I was almost 12, my mother and father and I moved to Chadron and my only sister Rae stayed in Pennsylvania to attend college. I cried when I left my teachers and friends next door, and my mother and I cried during the trip. In Chadron, I walked a mile to school with friends. We had no cafeteria, so came home for lunch with only occasional brown-bag lunches. In addition to all that walking, we played two different sports in Phys Ed.

“My parents moved to the farm in Crawford prior to my senior year in high school, but I was able to stay in the dorm at Chadron Prep School, from which I graduated in 1939. During my school years I was on the swimming team, played tennis, and was in pep club and Girl Scouts.

“After high school, I attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) and joined Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. There I was social chairman, member of the YWCA, and nominated for Nebraska Sweetheart. World War II was declared while I was at University. Most men left for the war – many that we knew. Because of the war, I switched to the Lincoln School of Commerce to continue my business training, which was my favorite subject.

“My first job before university was with Ross Transfer Trucking as the accountant’s assistant. I didn’t know how to type, but learned to make daily entries in vouchers in wooden boxes. After business school, I was happily hired for my second job – civil service secretary to Master Sergeant at the Ft. Robinson Headquarters Remount Station.

“I loved both jobs. At Ft. Robinson, I met my future roommate, Mary Borron, and my future sister-in-law, Phyllis Parsons (married to my brother-in-law Kenny Bixler). Later Mary and I worked in New York City where I was secretary to the Manager of Passenger Service for United Airlines. The experience was terrific, interesting, and I learned much about city life. When the war was over, my boss was promoted to the Chicago office and my roommate returned to Nebraska, so I went back also and helped my mother and dad move to Laguna Beach, CA.

“Afterwards, I found a job back in Crawford for County Attorney Duke Wellington and met my future husband, John H. Bixler, a Sioux County rancher. We were married in Crawford and moved 30 miles south of Harrison. I must say it was a new experience. I had two men to cook for besides myself and my new husband – poor guys! It was a bit of a culture shock but my husband’s friends became my friends and we all spent our growing years together: playing cards, sharing meals, and letting our kids spend time together. There were many good times picnicking at Little Moon Lake (near Henry), feeding cattle, visiting with female friends, sharing stories about husbands, getting bumped out of the pickups driving over rough roads, and laughing at the men’s jokes. Sometimes we were upset over little things, but it was a good life with a good husband, five wonderful children, and being blessed with wonderful friends.

“After my children were grown, I enjoyed the travel and the friends I made while working at Oregon Trail Travel Agency in Scottsbluff. Over the years I was also involved as a volunteer with 4-H, Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scouts, NAMI and the Scottsbluff Mental Health Center.

“I love dancing, growing roses, reading, organizing and attending family get-togethers, visiting friends, playing board games, and traveling to new places.

“Family members who died before me were my beloved husband John H. Bixler, beloved son Craig, my parents, my sister and brother-in-law Rae & Jim Hogrefe, my mother and father-in-law Delia and Harvey Bixler, my husband’s siblings LaVerna, Joan, Lorraine, and Kenny, and my special friend Phil Smith.”

Peggy is survived by two daughters, Sally Lloyd of Arizona, Susan Lynn and husband Merrill of Illinois; two sons, David of Scottsbluff, and Don and wife Roxanna of Massachusetts; daughter-in-law Joyce Bixler of South Dakota, along with 9 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and special friend Will Bauer.

