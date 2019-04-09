Margaret C. Anderson, 98, Scottsbluff

A memorial service for Margaret C. Anderson, 98, of Scottsbluff, who died Sunday, April 7, 2019, will be held at the Gering Memorial Chapel at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 13 with Rev. Craig Collins officiating. Inurnment at West Lawn Cemetery at Gering will take place at a later date.

A memorial has been established to the Scottsbluff First United Methodist Church.

She was born July 9, 1920, at Gering to Charles W. and Grace A. (Yerion) Coy. In 1927 she moved with her family to Lyman, where she graduated from high school in 1938. She earned her degree in education from the University of Missouri in Columbia in 1942.

On Aug. 21, 1942, she married Harold E. Anderson in Las Vegas, Nev. They lived in Glendale, Calif., for one year, then moved to Lyman in 1943. They and their three children moved to the family farm near Lyman in 1952. She taught English in area high schools from 1956-1966 and at Eastern Wyoming College from 1966-1979. She earned her master’s degree in English at the University of Wyoming in 1967.

In 1979 when her husband was diagnosed with cancer, they sold their farms and moved to Scottsbluff. He died Aug. 9, 1981.

She was a sales associate with Scottsbluff real estate firms from 1981-1988 and a Star-Herald copy editor from 1986-1991. Columns she wrote were published in the Star-Herald from 1993-2010.

Survivors include her son William H. “Bill” Anderson of Manassas, VA.; daughter and son-in-law Jeana A. and Paul R. Ogren, St. Paul, MN.; nephew Charles Y. Coy, Jr., of Champaign, IL; and grand-nephews Eric and Dustin Coy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Marilyn C. Anderson and brothers Charles, Laurance and Arthur Coy.