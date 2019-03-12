Margaret E. Townsend, 97, Scottsbluff

Margaret E Townsend, 97 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska with her loving husband Raymond by her side.

Services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Tom Hinkle and Lara Wilhoit officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-6 pm at the chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Margaret was born to Joseph and Lily Oliver in Southampton England on November 22, 1921. At the age of seven, she moved with her family to Shropshire where she was educated and served in His Majesty’s Land Army during the World War II. She was married to Raymond Townsend on April 28, 1945. Moving to the United States in 1946, she resided in the general area of Scottsbluff and eastern Wyoming, she became a naturalized citizen on April 30, 1956.

As a loving mother of three sons, Albert, Dale and Lynn, she remained a faithful wife to Raymond until the time of her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers Bert, Joe, Raymond and Harold and two sisters Ruth and Gladys, one grandson Chris and one granddaughter Heather.

She held to a strong spiritual relationship which began at age 14 and sustained her through every varied experience of life until her death.

She loved her family and friends and enjoyed flowers and travel along with everyday joys.

She is survived by her husband Raymond, three sons Albert and Cheryl of Buffalo, Wyoming, Dale of Scottsbluff and Ray Lynn of Scottsbluff, brother Stan Oliver of Toronto, Ontario, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.