Margaret Jean Van Pelt, 95, rural Banner County

Margaret Jean Van Pelt, 95, passed away Monday, February 12, 2019, at her home in Banner County. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30, Tuesday, February 19, at Harrisburg Community Church with Pastor Ken Boston officiating. Interment will follow at the Kimball Cemetery, with a meal and fellowship to follow at the Harrisburg Community Church. Friends may call at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel from 10:00-5:00 on Monday, February 18. Memorial may be given to the Harrisburg Community Church or to the Banner County Rescue/Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

She was one of 3 children born to Leonard & Edna (Peterson) Johnson, brother Elwood who died of appendicitis at the age of 3, and brother, Billy. Margaret Jean Van Pelt was born January 22, 1924, in Kimball, Nebraska. She attended elementary school at Kirk Country School and graduated from Banner County High School in 1941. She married Richard C. Van Pelt in 1941. As a young bride she took a house pulled from the hills and made it a home for a husband she loved deeply and for big brothers and little sisters. A place to raise children, spoil grandchildren, feed ranch hands, entertain friends and create 77 years of memories for many.

She loved her grandchildren, they brought a smile to her face the light of life to her eyes. Hair ribbons and cookies, snowball fights and pink Christmas trees, nightly “good night” calls and even a wheelchair ride on her lap for a couple of great grands are only part of the memories that will live in their hearts. These short memorials of a person’s life often focus on the kids and grandkids but it should be remembered that Margaret Jean’s love for family encompassed her entire family, grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Some of whom will read this short tribute with memories and tears of their own and many who greeted her in that early morning hour with the love and joy that can only be truly felt in the presence of the Savior.

Margaret Jean found time to belong to various community and church organizations, a vital part of the county she called home her entire life. She and her husband, Richie, loved to support all the activities at Banner County School, attending football and basketball games well into their 80’s. She continued to enjoy sporting events even after Richie fell ill and passed away in 2011.

Margaret Jean is survived by her 4 children: Son Dick (Dianne) Van Pelt,Wickenburg, AZ, his children, Rick Van Pelt, Boise, ID; and Leanne (Dan) Zerwas, Boise, ID, Carson & Jackson; Son Rod (Kathy) Van Pelt, Banner County, Nebraska, his children, Kirk (Carin) Van Pelt, Stanton, NE, Kelton & Kolter; and Cody (Emily) Van Pelt, Windsor, CO, Evan & Tatum; Daughter Susan (J) Flanagan, Colorado Springs, CO, her children, JJ (Brittany) Flanagan, Parker, CO, Jack, and Erin (Eric) McDonald, Cheyenne, WY, Brynlee & Taylor; Daughter Marianne (Jeff) Snyder, Phoenix, AZ, her children, Shayna, ShanayAngelica, Jayden, & Jordyn; several nieces and nephews and Margaret Jean’s Caregiver of over 6 years, Carol Taddicken.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Leonard & Edna Johnson, the love of her life, Richard C. Van Pelt, and her brothers, Billy & Elwood Johnson.