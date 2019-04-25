Margaret Mae “Margie” Burkey, 90, Scottsbluff

Margaret Mae “Margie” Burkey, 90, of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Scottsbluff. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at her church, Community of Christ, located at 1623 4th Avenue in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Memorials may be made to the church or International Outreach. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

Margaret was born August 27, 1928 in Boone County, Nebraska to Glen and Doris (Young) Harsin. The family later moved to Scottsbluff and then to Cedar Creek, Missouri before later moving to Summerville, Missouri. Margaret and her parents were baptized and became members of Community of Christ. The family returned to Scottsbluff when Margaret was thirteen years old.

She graduated from Sunflower School. Margaret attended Chadron College that summer and began teaching at Carter Canyon School just five days after her 18th birthday. She attended Scottsbluff Junior College and graduated from Chadron State College. Margaret resumed teaching, first at Henry, then Hillcrest, followed by Sunflower and completing her career at Lake Alice School. She also taught Sunday school and had a daycare.

Margaret married Eldon Burkey on November 27, 1947. They were blessed with five children: Russell, DeAnn, Becky, Kim and Kevin. Each child contributed to others with their many gifts and talents.

She will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, teacher to the students she loved so dearly, and servant to God and her church family of more than seven decades.

Survivors include her husband, Eldon; children, Russell Burkey, DeAnn (Nolan) White, Becky Reisig, Kim (Marlyce Strecker) Burkey and Kevin (Pam Hance) Burkey; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; brother, Dale (Jacquie) Harsin; sister in law, Jeanne Harsin; brother in law, Eddie (Jackie) Burkey; step-brothers, Ray (Julie) Hawley and Bob (Jan) Hawley; step-sisters, Carol Wimmer and Shirley Bauer; and former daughter in law, Sandy Burkey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Lige Hawley; two infant children, Charity Mae and Del Mark; brothers, Gerald (June) Harsin and Gary Harsin; and sisters, Karen (Cliff) Slaughter and Joyce (Bill) Cross.