Margie I. Downer, 93, passed away quietly on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the Heritage Estates Care Center in Gering, NE. Per Margie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held at the Gering Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 1 – 5 PM. Burial will follow at a later date. The family suggests that memorials be made to the Banner County Fire Department and Banner County Museum.

Margie Irene Downer was born on June 20, 1923 to Robert and Beulah (Rashaw) Franklin. Margie received one of the last Lifetime Teaching Certificates from Chadron State College in 1945 and began teaching in Sidney, Nebraska. In June 1948, she married Howard A. Downer and moved to Harrisburg where she continued her teaching career and where Howard ranched with his brothers. Together, Margie and Howard had 2 children, Howard Mark, and Lisa Ann. Margie was a dedicated teacher and taught for 37 years at the junior high school level. Margie touched the lives of many children through the years and will be dearly missed.

Margie was very active around her community and was a participant in many clubs and groups. She loved playing cards, her favorites being Bridge and Pinochle. She moved to Heritage Estates in 2009.

She was survived by children Howard Mark Downer and his wife Diane, Lisa Porter and Fiancé Jim Policky, grandchildren Adam (Candace) Downer, Brian (Stephanie) Downer, Clark Porter, Mary Elizabeth Porter, and step-grandchild Savannah Policky, great-grandchildren Austin and Genevieve Downer, Maddison and Owen Downer, Rhiley and Mason Porter, and sister Lois Ramig.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters.