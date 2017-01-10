Margie Kay Shellito, 68, Gering

Margie Kay Shellito, 68, of Gering, died Monday, January 9, 2017 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2017 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials in Margie’s honor may be made to the Aging Office of Western Nebraska (AOWN). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Margie Kay Kudrna was born to Joseph and Elsie (Bauder) Kudrna on July 18, 1948. Margie was raised on the Kudrna Family Ranch at Imaly, South Dakota. Margie was the youngest of four children.

Margie attended Imaly grade school and then went on to attend and graduate from Rapid City High School in 1964.

Margie married Gale Shellito on November 12, 1966. To this union arrived two sons, Paul in 1968 and Jody in 1974. Margie and Gale made their home on the Shellito Family Ranch on Kube Table. Margie and Gale worked side by side together on the family ranch. Margie always had a welcoming home and a hot cup of coffee for hired men and neighbors.

The family moved to Nebraska in the 1980’s and established Shellito Trucking in 1986. Margie took great pride in keeping the books for the family business.

One of Margie’s immense joys in life was her garden and beautiful flowers.

Margie loved her family very much. She was very proud of her boys and their accomplishments. Margie was also a very involved Grandmother and adored her grandchildren, Matthew and Stephanie and great grandson, Colter.

Margie Kay Shellito is survived by her husband, Gale Shellito; sons, Paul Shellito (Cheryl) and Jody Shellito; grandchildren, Matthew Shellito (Talya) and Stephanie Shellito; great grandchild, Colter Shellito; uncle, Tony Kudrna; siblings, Lorraine Larsen, Fran Stensaas, Donald (Shirley) Kudrna; and many nieces and nephews.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elsie; brothers-in-law, Jr. Stensaas and Ray Shellito; and her in-laws, Alex and Dorris Shellito.