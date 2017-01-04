Marguerite “Margie” Hopkins

Marge attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, where she met George Hopkins. They were married Feb. 2, 1950 and were together 61 years, until his death in 2011.
She graduated from the University of Wyoming, and was an educator until her retirement, having taught in Carpenter, Burns and Cheyenne, WY.
She is survived by her daughters, Helen “Beth” Smith of Alliance and Virginia “Ginger” (Dave) Erickson of Rawlins, WY and son, Louis “Butch” (Dee) Hopkins of Cheyenne, WY and , 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Liturgy will be Monday, January 2, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cheyenne, WY.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. preceding the Liturgy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph Retirement Fund for retired Priests and Sisters.