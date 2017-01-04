class="single single-obituaries postid-205981 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Marguerite “Margie” Hopkins

January 4, 2017
November 1, 1928 - December 23, 2016
Marguerite “Margie” Hopkins entered into eternal life December 23, 2016 at her home with family at her side.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Church.

 

Marge attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, where she met George Hopkins. They were married Feb. 2, 1950 and were together 61 years, until his death in 2011.

She graduated from the University of Wyoming, and was an educator until her retirement, having taught in Carpenter, Burns and Cheyenne, WY.

She is survived by her daughters, Helen “Beth”  Smith of Alliance and Virginia “Ginger” (Dave) Erickson  of Rawlins, WY and son, Louis “Butch” (Dee) Hopkins  of Cheyenne, WY and , 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George, her parents, numerous sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

 

Funeral Liturgy will be Monday, January 2, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cheyenne, WY.

A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. preceding the Liturgy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph Retirement Fund for retired Priests and Sisters.

