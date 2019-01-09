Maria Lydia Resendez, 81, Scottsbluff

Maria Lydia Resendez, 81, of Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, January 14, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Fr. Mike McDonald as Celebrant. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 6 p.m., on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Maria was born March 12, 1937 in Robstown, Texas to Cosme and Manuela (Gonzales) Flores. The family moved to Lyman, Nebraska in 1949 where she attended Lyman Public Schools.

She was united in marriage to Ramiro Resendez in July of 1962 in Bridgeport. The couple moved to Rio Hondo, Texas for several years. Ramiro passed in 2005 and Maria later moved back to Nebraska to be close to her family.

Maria was a homemaker. She loved to travel with Ramiro, crochet and tend to her garden in Texas.

Maria is survived by her brothers, Raul (Virginia) Flores Sr. and Pedro Flores; sister, Noemi I. (Arthur) Zamarripa; sister in law, Deb Flores; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ramiro; sisters, Irene Flores, Genevieve “Gen” Garcia, Maria Eldia “Mary” Vallejo and Emma Segueda; and brother, Jorge Flores.