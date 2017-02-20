Maria “Mary” del Socorro Molina, 88, formerly of Lyman, died Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Mitchell Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 23, 2017 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Mitchell with Father Mike Wetovick as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. A Rosary will be recited beginning at 6 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Lyman Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Maria was born August 10, 1929 in Laredo, Texas to Enriqueta (Rameriz) and Baltazar Garza. She married Tomas Molina Sr. on April 17, 1949. She loved sewing, crafts, watching Kobe Bryant (and the Lakers) play basketball, spending time with her 4-legged friend Oscar, and anything to do with her grandchildren, Brandon and Kyle. Maria was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Lyman.

Tomas and Maria had five children: Maria of Mitchell, Rosalinda (Bill) of Alamosa, Colorado, Tomas (Jeanie) of Morrill, Ed (Cindy) of Gering and Harold (Kimberly) of Grandview, Missouri.

Maria is survived by her five children, their spouses and her grandchildren, Brandon (Gretchen) of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin and Kyle (Heather) of Oakleigh, Australia; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Isabel and Carlos Molina of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin; sisters, Mrs. Elvira Polendo, Mrs. Ray (Guadalupe) Zavala and Mrs. Josefina Speath.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tomas; son-in-law, Byron Barkeloo; sisters, Antonia Gonzalez, Juana Salazar, Luisa Baker, Ofelia Guttierez, Sofia Garza; and brother Baltazar Garza.