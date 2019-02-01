Maria “Mary” Valenzuela passed from this life to her heavenly home on January 28, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born on July 3, 1937 and was the daughter of Faustino Sermeno and Adela and Adan Benavidez.

Mary was a dearly loved daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma and friend. She had a great sense of humor and an irresistible laugh to go with it. Some of the things she thoroughly enjoyed during her lifetime, included ice cream from the Schawn Man, watching figure skating and Walker-Texas Ranger on TV and popping bubble wrap.

Mary loved her husband of fifty-eight years, Abe, who she affectionately called “Baby”. She loved her children including her son-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Most importantly, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was welcomed into Glory by a number of loved ones including Abe, her parents, and her brothers, Ishmael and Johnny.

Mary is survived by her children: Elaine Fritzpatrick (Leon) of Potaeu, OK; Eli Valenzuela (Faye) of Lincoln, NE; Ephraim Valenzuela (Dana) of Kearney, NE; Jeffrey Valenzuela (Llori) of Auckland, NZ; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Riley and sisters, Naomi and Jenny.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at The Rock Church at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.dugankramer.com