Maria T. Chikos, 91

With sadness, the family of Maria T. Chikos announces the passing of their beloved Mother, Yiayia and Great Yiayia. On the evening of April 4th, 2019 with family members at her side, Maria took her last breath on earth and entered Heaven. She was a remarkable woman with tremendous faith, strength, selflessness, and capacity to love. Maria was the cornerstone of our family and will be greatly missed.

Born on May 10, 1927 in Meligalas, Greece, Maria died a few weeks shy of her 92nd birthday. After raising her two brothers and a sister, she immigrated into the United States in October 1951 through Ellis Island, to live with her uncle in Chicago. She visited Bridgeport in 1952 and met the love of her life Ted J. Chikos and was married to him for 30 years. She loved living on the farm, just down from Angora hill, where they raised their seven children.

Maria was proud of her Greek heritage and was a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard for 66 years, and very rarely missed a Sunday service. Her passions in life were centered around church, walking, gardening, cooking, enjoying her family, friends and neighbors, following the Cornhusker teams and the Greek Freak. Her baklava has always been a favorite at the Greek Festival.

In 1986 Maria moved into town, across from the park, after her husband Ted passed away. She is most proud of her 20 years of service as a cook in the Bridgeport School System and her 30 years of service at the Bridgeport nursing home. Through these experiences she grew to know just about everyone in town.

Maria is survived by six children: John (and Jeanine) of Baton Rouge, LA, Pete (and Robin) of Seattle, WA, Mike of Norfolk, NE, Irene Pappas of Bridgeport, NE, Jim (and Michelle) of Rapid City, SD, and Daniel of Cebu, Philippines; her sister Vasso in Greece; thirteen grandchildren (Jennifer Adams, Jayme and Julie Chikos; Andy Chikos and Kay Tomoson; Cody Chikos; Christopher Chikos, Heidi Bailey and Michael Chikos; Nicholas and Johnny Pappas; Tyler and Kaili Chikos); and twelve great-grandchildren (Duncan and Piper Adams; Adeline Chikos; Theodore Tomoson; Colton, Karly and Kiera Chikos; Thomas and Madeline Chikos; Hannah, Eva, and Jonah Bailey).

She is preceded in death by her parents Pete and Ethel Mintzas, two brothers (Aleko and John Mintzas), her husband Ted, and son George.

Services will be held Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard, with Father Christodoulos George Papadeas of Denver officiating. Internment will be in the Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-6 PM Sunday with a Trisagion Prayer Service to follow at 6:00 PM, both at the Greek Orthodox Church. Memorials may be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

May Her Memory Be Eternal

Yasou!!