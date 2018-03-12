Marian (Folk) Downing, Scottsbluff

Marian (Folk) Downing of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service for Marian at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hyannis, on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2:00 P.M., with Reverend Richard H. Neugebauer and Reverend Andrew Safarik officiating. Cremation has taken place; there will be no viewing and final committal will occur privately at the Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen.

Marian was born to Lewis and Inez M. (Carpenter) Folk on September 12, 1944 in Thedford, Neb. She received her early education from Mullen Public Schools and graduated from Mullen High School with the class of 1962.

She married Marty Dean Downing on June 3, 1962, in Mullen, Neb. Marty and Marian made their home north of Hyannis on the family ranch. There they lived and ranched for 46 years, and upon retirement sold their ranch and made their home in Scottsbluff, Neb.

Marian’s greatest pride was her family and one of her greatest passions included bowling. She loved applying her creativity to life’s celebrations as a cake decorator and floral arranger. Marian has also been dubbed a “cleaning connoisseur” as she took pride in being able to provide clean spaces for students and staff at Hyannis Area Schools, as well as for friends and family. In her later years, as she resiliently battled cancer, she loved being out and about town with her furry companions, Gracie and Benji and tuning in on every Nebraska Cornhusker football, volleyball and basketball game that she could.

Marian is survived by her children; sons James (Toni) of Crowheart, Wyo. and Tim (Bonnie) of Dunning; daughter Mardee (JR) of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Tyler (Rebecca) of Riverton, Wyo. and Katelyn (Richard) of Pocatello, Ida., Taylor and Brett of Dunning, Channing of Fort Collins, Colo., and Harrison of Scottsbluff; great-grandchild, Tinley of Riverton, Wyo; brother Jim (Ruby) Folk of Mullen, Neb., sister Jackie (Folk) Homan of Salisbury, Mo.; a brother-in-law and sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marty Downing; brother, Lewis Don Folk; parents, Lewis E. and Inez M. (Carpenter) Folk.

Memorials in Marian’s honor may be directed to Hospice in care of Regional West Medical Center, or Emma’s Closet in care of Cancer Treatment Center at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hyannis, or Faith Lutheran Church in Gering.