Marianne Clausonet Sedgwick, 95, Scottsbluff

Marianne Clausonet Sedgwick, 95, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Monday, June 18, 2018 at The Residency Care Center.

Marianne was born Oct 21, 1922 in Heidelberg, Germany to Ludwig and Louise (Minges) Clausonet. She received her education at Lyceum Catholic Institute for Girls and graduated in 1940.

Marianne had a happy family life until the war in 1939. Her father died in a concentration camp in 1942. She was engaged to a German pilot officer who was shot down in Lille, France on her 21st birthday. She stayed with her fiancé’s family until the end of the war.

After the war, she briefly met a young man and stayed in touch, corresponding for 2 years. Marianne liked to travel, and ended up in the United States where she visited the family of James E. Sedgwick. Her mother thought she should stay and marry James. After receiving all her papers and permission from her mother, the rest was gone with the wind.

James E. Sedgwick was in partnership with a local car dealership, but for financial reasons, he sold his stock and left the company to move on.

Marianne and James enjoyed the arrival of their only son, James Andrew Sedgwick. Times were tough, so she went back to college, then Junior College in Scottsbluff and finished in Lincoln, NE for the studies of Radiographic and Medical Technology. She worked 14 years at Saint Mary’s Hospital and 13 years for the Regional Hospital for Dr. O. W. Brown. She loved her work, her garden, her lovely house, traveling, playing the piano and spending lots of time with family and friends. She later retired due to ill health.

Marianne and her mother loved to travel. They visited relatives in Germany and her beloved sister who lived in France every two years. After the death of her husband, a friend took almost all the worries out of her life and she ended up at The Residency in Scottsbluff. Her mother passed away at Northfield Villa.

Marianne is survived by her beloved son Dr. James Andrew Sedgwick of Colorado; 2 nieces and 1 nephew of France; and many relatives all over the world.

Her parents, husband, and sister preceded her in death.