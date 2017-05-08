Marie Helen Harimon, 105, Gering

Marie Helen Harimon, 105 years old went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 6, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Private family burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, NE. Her memorial service will be held at 10am on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the Mitchell Berean Church in Mitchell with Pastor Jake Roberts, Pastor Travis Kaufman and Dr. Dan Howard officiating. The family has respectfully requested that memorials in Marie’s honor be made in care of Community Christian School in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Marie was born on June 22, 1911 to Philip and Anna Barbara (Weigandt) Heinrich in Corliss, Wisconsin. She moved to Nebraska where she lived for the past 100 years. Marie married the love of her life, Philip Harimon on January 25, 1931. They had one son, Marvin, who was dearly loved by his parents. When Marvin married Virginia (Hopp) on June 1, 1951, Marie was blessed with a precious and deeply loved daughter-in-law. Marvin and Virginia had three daughters, Colleen, Kim and Shannon which were the delight of Marie’s life.

Marie was a wonderful homemaker and seamstress, making her own clothing when she was only 15 years old. She made beautiful clothing for herself, sisters, nieces, daughter-in-law and too many to count for her three granddaughters. Marie came to know the Lord as her savior at 45 years old and taught Sunday school for years at Scottsbluff Berean Church. She loved hosting Bible Study with dear friends in her home until she was 103 years old.

Survivors include her son Marvin Harimon and his wife Virginia of Scottsbluff, NE; grandchildren Colleen Howard (Daniel) of Morrill, NE, Kim Heimbuck (Timothy) of Ft. Collins, CO, and Shannon Kaufman (Kevin) of Mitchell, NE; six great grandchildren Stacey Galeotos (Sam) of Cheyenne, WY, Curtis Howard (Natalie) of Morrill, NE, Kari Grasmick (Curtis) of Scottsbluff, NE, Travis Kaufman (Evie) of Mapleton, IA, Amber Heimbuck and Heidi Heimbuck of Ft. Collins, CO; 12 great-great grandchildren Jordyn, Ashley, Blake Grasmick of Scottsbluff, NE, Lily, Toby, Sophie, Bentley, Allie Kaufman of Mapleton, IA, Isabella and Nicolette Galeotos of Cheyenne, WY, and Oliver and Eldridge Howard of Morrill, NE; and her sisters Bertha Kaufman, Clara Winchell and Laura Edwards.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents Philip and Anna Barbara Heinrich; husband, Philip; brothers and sisters; John Heinrich, Philip Heinrich, Harold Heinrich, Robert Heinrich, Samuel Heinrich, Mabel Quindt, Pauline Johnson, dearest friend and sister-in-law, Molly Denies (Skeets) and three year old sister, Clara Heinrich.