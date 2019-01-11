Marie Wiedeman, 93, Scottsbluff

Marie Wiedeman, 93, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, Jan 10, 2019 in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7pm at the Bridgman Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Marie’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left by viewing Marie’s Memorial Page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Marie was born May 24, 1925 in Ft. Morgan, CO to John and Anna Elizabeth Bauer. She attended school at East Gering Valley School. She married Walter Wiedeman and they made their home and raised their family in Scottsbluff.

Marie enjoyed her flowers; especially roses and carnations. She enjoyed music, polkas, and her and Walter often went to Dutch Hops. She loved taking pictures and scrapbooking. Most of all, she loved her family and attended every school and sporting event her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in as long as she could. She will be lovingly missed by her family and friends.

Marie is survived by her son Jack (Marilyn) Wiedeman of Mitchell; daughter Susan Childers of Ogallala; grandchildren Scott (Kim) Wiedeman of Gering, Minday Wiedeman of Mitchell, and Kim (Fabian) Flores of Ogallala; great-grandchildren Bryce and Braydon Weideman, Haylie and Payge Wiedeman, and Alexander (Morgan Reed) Flores and Aleigha Flores; great-great-grandchildren Dallas Reed Flores and Aubree Reed Flores; brother John (Nita) Bauer, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband Walter, great-grandson Adam Michael Wiedeman, and several loving brothers and sisters preceded her in death.