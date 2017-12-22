Marilyn Nelson French, 92, Scottsbluff

Marilyn Nelson French, a longtime Scottsbluff resident, passed away at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff on November 27, 2017, at the age of 92.

She was born Marilyn Marie Nelson on Sept. 24, 1925, to Dr. Walter I. and Enid (Howarth) Nelson of Herman, Nebraska. She began studying piano at an early age, later making regular trips from Herman to Lincoln and Omaha to continue her piano studies. She obtained a degree in music from the University of Nebraska in 1947. While in college, she was an active member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduation, Marilyn played organ and piano professionally for almost the rest of her life, primarily in church settings. In 1949 she married William E. French, and moved to Scottsbluff with him in 1955. Bill became well-known throughout the area as a music educator and conductor, with Marilyn often at the piano or organ. Marilyn was organist at the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff for 34 years, and in the greater community for more than 50 years. She was also a music instructor at Western Nebraska Community College. “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty,” for handbells and organ, was a piece commissioned for Marilyn by the church in 2000 in honor of her 25 years as pipe organist there.

Marilyn is predeceased by her parents Walter and Enid, husband Bill, and brother Walter.

She is survived by her three daughters (Marilyn Orozco of Seattle, Wash; Deborah French-Ewing of Laramie, Wyo.; and Melissa J. French of Laramie, Wyo.), and four grandchildren.

Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Services are pending.