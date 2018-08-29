Marilyn Petersen, 70, Scottsbluff

Marilyn Petersen, 70, of Scottsbluff, NE passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 19, 2018. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Panhandle Humane Society. Condolences and memories can be left for the family at www.dugankramer.com.

Marilyn was born on June 22, 1948 at Gordon, Nebraska to George R. and Neva A. (Wellnetz) Schmidt. She received her early education and graduated high school from Chadron Public Schools. After high school, she continued her education at Chadron State College. On December 15, 1977, she married Kenneth W. Petersen Sr. in Sidney, NE. Together, they made their home in Scottsbluff, where they raised their children.

Marilyn worked as a Supervisor for George Risk Industries for 21 years. She was planning on retiring later this year. She loved to camp, and was a member of the Wagon Wheel Sam’s RV Club. She also enjoyed quilting, and doing sewing projects. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, especially around the holidays.

She is survived by her daughters Kim Bohnenkamp of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Angela (David) Edwards of Casper, WY, and Angel (Rob) Bolton of Gering, NE; sons Kenneth (Cozy) Petersen Jr., Michael (Angela) Petersen both of Rapid City, SD; brother Terry Schmidt of CA; and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Petersen Sr.; parents George R and Neva A. Schmidt; brother Larry D. Schmidt; and granddaughter Katie Bohnenkamp.