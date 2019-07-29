Marjorie Jane Maxwell Taylor, 99, Gering

Marjorie Jane Maxwell Taylor, 99, of Gering, passed away on July 17, 2019 at Heritage Estates. At her request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend Jeff Fiet officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.dugankramer.com

Marge was born January 27, 1920, in New Franklin, Missouri to Edwin and Rhoda (Crews) Maxwell in her grandparent’s home, William Page and Effie Jane Cox Crews. Growing up with no brothers, she rose at 4 am with her dad to drive the cows back and forth to pasture. She also helped her mother with the enormous garden and the work done with the team of horses down on the Missouri River bottom. This established excellent core values which she carried with her all her life. She was a hard worker, independent in nature, and one to stick to it to get it done. If she had a clear idea of the project and a little bit of support, she was the one for the job.

She finished high school in Denver and completed comptometer school, beginning work for the sugar factories in Colorado, then going to work for Swift and Co in Denver. This is where she met the love of her life, Myron D. Taylor. They were married December 20, 1941, only two weeks after the Pearl Harbor attack and four months before he joined the Army. The trials of war and separation deepened their bond. She was grateful for their life together. She supported all the things Myron wanted to do. She had difficult times in life, but always reconciled with others.

To this marriage three children were born, Myron Douglas, Jr “Mike”, Karen Elaine, and Kermit Owen. Two “virtual adopted daughters,” Karen McPherson and Karen Morse, were included as family.

Marge spent most of the time supporting the family. As the children entered school she was able to go back to work, first at Curren CPA in Scottsbluff, then Associated Grocers, followed by United Telephone Co. During that time and into retirement, she and Myron enjoyed ranching, training horses and travel, especially the cruises. She took pleasure in entertaining at the ranch.

Along with retirement came more involvement in church activities. She was an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church, member of Presbyterian Women where she helped in the kitchen with funeral dinners, and was a Stephen’s Minister. She and Myron were members of the Mariner’s group. She will be known for the bread she shared with others made in her bread machine.

She was also a long time member of the 49er’s Project Club, Scotts Bluff County Business and Professional Women, and the retired Telephone Pioneers. She previously served on the Gering Valley School Board and the Scotts Bluff County Fair Board.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother’s first cousin Ginell Crews Walton, her husband of 65 years, sister Eileen Christner, and brother Herbert Maxwell.

Survivors include her sister Wiledna Harless, her three children, four grandchildren, and great grandchildren.