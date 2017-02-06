Marjorie Luella Parker entered her eternal rest at the age of 94, on Monday, January 30, 2017 at Scottsbluff Care & Rehabilitation Center in Scottsbluff. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Morrill Methodist Church in Morrill with Reverend George Kilmer officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Sunday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Marjorie was born of February 18, 1922 to Eli and Elizabeth (Macintosh) Adams at Sterling, Colorado. Marjorie married George Parker on February 24, 1937. With the unity of their marriage came six children; Jerry Parker of Arizona, Dorothy Purviance of Morrill, Shirley (Vern) Coolidge of Louisville, Texas, Robert (Linda) Parker of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Bonnie (Dave) Vanderpluym of Sidney, Iowa and Susan (Tony) Hilton of Dublin, Virginia.

The Parker family lived in Sunol, Minatare, and finally made their home in Bridgeport. Marjorie worked at the local Jack and Jill grocery store until her husband was transferred to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they lived for a short time. In 1974, they returned to Bridgeport, where Marjorie worked as a food service professional for Bridgeport Public Schools until she retired and moved to Gering.

Marjorie enjoyed family gatherings, embroidering and her true passion of bowling.

Marjorie is survived by her children and grandchildren; Jerry Parker Jr., Michael, Tony, Tammie (John) Droddy, David Purviance, Troy Coolidge, Debbie, Robert, Marlene Parker, Brenda Parker, Jenapher (Jason) Hilton, and Jason Hilton. She is also survived by several great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband George Parker, sisters Bell and Eathel, brothers Wiley and Frank, grandson Billy Purviance and sons-in-law Butch Taylor and Jerry Purviance.