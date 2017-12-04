Marjorie Outson, 79, Mitchell, (formerly of Lisco)

Marjorie Outson, 79, of Mitchell, formerly of Lisco passed away Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the Garden County Church of Christ in Oshkosh with Jerry Smith officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Holechek Funeral Home in Oshkosh.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Outson family.

Memorials are designated to the Garden County Church of Christ.

A full obituary will be posted when available.