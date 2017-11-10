Mark Daniel Huber, 63, Kearney

Mark Daniel Huber, 63, of Kearney, Nebraska, was called home to God on Monday, November 6, 2017. He lived a full life as a child of God, continual student, humble servant, magnanimous teacher, and loving family man.

Dan was born in the backseat of the family vehicle on the way to the hospital on November 5, 1954, near Albion, Nebraska, to Mark and Merna (Barcus) Huber. His mother always said, “That was the last time he was ever in a hurry!” Steadfastly, Dan maintained a lifelong pursuit of knowledge, graduating from Arvada High School, and completed his Bachelor’s degree at Metropolitan State College of Denver. He earned a teaching certificate from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a Master’s degree from Walden University.

Putting others before himself is how Dan spent his life. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a radioman on the USS Abnaki. Community service included involvements in the Jaycees, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Education Association, American Legion, and as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent. As an educator, Dan shared his passion for learning and the arts with countless at-risk youth. He made a difference in many lives by helping build the PACES alternative education program and teaching at the Juvenile Detention Center during more than two decades of service to Educational Service Unit 13.

The Huber family will remember Dan as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather with a generous heart. Dan was united in marriage to Laurel Rish on August 14, 1973, in Chadron, Nebraska. They had two children, Jenara and Dan II. He is survived by his wife, Laurie of Kearney, NE; father, Mark of Scottsbluff, NE; daughter, Jenara (Michael) Turman of Kearney, NE, and their children, Wyndham, Garrett, and Leo; son, Dan (Kate) Huber of Indianapolis, IN, and their children, Merna and Otto; sister, Marie (Robert) Rader of Gering, NE; and brother, Tony (Mary) Huber of Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his mother, Merna, and two brothers, Ricky and Elmer.

Funeral services celebrating Dan’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2017, with Pastor Richard Neugebauer officiating at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering. Interment, with full Military Honors, will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill, Nebraska. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Make-A-Wish Nebraska. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.