Mark Peterson, 54, Gering

Mark Peterson, 54, of Gering, Nebraska passed away at his home on June 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer that began in 2002. Mark never gave up and taught so many around him how to be a true fighter. He was born to Jay and Jeanie Peterson on March 26, 1965 in North Platte, NE.

Growing up in Elm Valley near Callaway, NE he worked on the family farm, along with helping many neighbors and was a Cub Scout. He attended Tallin country school through 8th grade where he caused a little mischief with his friends. He attended Arnold High School where he was active in football, track and wrestling. He was a two time state qualifier and state medalist in wrestling. He was an active 4-H member through high school and graduated in 1983.

Mark continued his education at Chadron State College for one year. During this time he met Marci Kanarick and to their union their son Mitchell was born on Mark’s birthday in 1987. They lived in Chadron and Alliance for a short time and then moved to Scottsbluff.

Mark began his 30 year career as a glazier at Harding glass, later managing Economy Glass and then worked at Thompson Glass for the remainder of his career. He was known for his knowledge of automatic doors and was one of the few that could get them back into operation. Even during his last few months he would get texts on door issues and he would walk them through the process to fix them. On his last visit to the hospital as he went through the automatic doors, he commented that they were not working properly and needed to be adjusted.

Mark met Pam Bubak in 1989 and they purchased a home together in Gering where they both lived until her passing. During their relationship they shared the love of motorcycle riding, fish, taking in cats, and their dogs Charlie and Hazel.

Mark enjoyed motorcycles – especially Harley’s, working on cars, eagles, and the fish in his several aquariums. Mark was a member of UMF biker group. He was patched on his 45th birthday in 2010. He was involved in many of their community service projects and rides.

He is survived by his son Mitch (Ashlee) Peterson, granddaughter Journee, parents Jay and Jeanie Peterson, sister Michelle (Tyler) Stienike, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his sister Jacinda (Peterson) Wilkins and fiance Pam Bubak.

The celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 2:00pm at the Weborg 21 Centre, 2625 10th St Gering, Nebraska with Pastor Gene Purcell presiding. Feel free to wear jeans or biker gear.

Graveside services will be held on July 9 at the Tallin Cemetery, between Arnold and Callaway NE at 2:00pm, with fellowship to follow at Tallin Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Mark’s funeral expenses. Please send to 27 Michael St, Ne 69341 ℅ Mitch Peterson. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com