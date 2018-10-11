Mark S. Brown, 60, Kimball

Mark S. Brown, 60, of Kimball, died at Kimball Health Service on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball, where family and friends will share stories and remembrances of Mark. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Mark’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given in Mark’s memory to the Plains Historical Society, a cause that he was passionate about and instrumental in helping it succeed. The services for Mark have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Mark Stephen Brown was born in Attica, Kansas on March 30, 1958, the son of Stephen and Dorcas (Hilliard) Brown. He received his early education while living with his family in Sharon, Kansas. The family later moved to Schell City, Missouri and he graduated from high school in 1976. He graduated in 1980 from Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. That same year he met Rechelle Johnson for the second time and they were married in August of 1980 at Schell City, Missouri. They moved to El Dorado Springs, Missouri and Mark worked in construction. He later became self-employed and worked commercial and residential construction. In 1989 the family moved to Kimball to build the Super 8 Motel. He continued working in the Kimball area as Brown’s Woodworks and Construction and in 1997 he opened Kimball Builders Emporium. Mark operated this business doing construction on the side until going back to the contracting business full time in 2007. You have probably seen him driving around in the ambulance he used as a work vehicle for his jobs.

His family was very important to him and more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed in the community as a friend and someone there to help when needed.

Survivors include his wife Rechelle Brown of Kimball, NE; mother Dorcas Brown of Rich Hill, MO. sons Zeb (Cassie) Brown, Lincoln (Kelsey) Brown and Corey Peach all of Kimball, NE; sisters Kathryn (Jim) Tjardes of Holden, MO., Bertha (Charlie) Keen of Poplar Bluffs, MO., Ardith (Richard) Ketchum of Naple Valley, WA., and Muriel (Russell) Souza of Nevada, MO; grandchildren DeLacy Brown, Mark Brown and Stephen Brown.

He was preceded in death by his father and infant brother Douglas.