Marlis I. Vaughn went to her heavenly home peacefully Sunday, Dec. 23, 3018.

She was born May 9, 1937 in Cope, Colorado to Kenneth Y Jacobs and Leona H (Strole) Jacobs. Marlis attended and graduated from South High School in Denver, Co. She met Kenneth A Vaughn on a bus ride in 1956 and they married Dec. 22, 1956. To this union, Teresa K Swank (Vaughn) and Kevin A Vaughn were born.

Marlis was a proud Navy wife and they moved to Coronado, California, Newport, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Quincy Mass., Norfolk Virginia, Scottsbluff, Ne and Gering NE.

She worked as a “Kelly Girl”, a temporary secretary pool in Quincy and various other secretary jobs. She was a Sunday school teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church in Norfolk Virginia and was confirmed there.

Then in 1970, she started her Medical Record career at West Nebraska General Hospital. In 1972 she attended the Medical Record Accreditation School and received her certification. In 1980, she and Ken divorced.

Marlis was a life member of VFW Auxiliary Post 1681. She was an active member of the Gering American Legion in Gering, NE. and in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Scottsbluff Ne.

Her hobbies included: Crossword puzzles, computer Solitaire, Crocheting, crafts and bowling, along with cheering on the Huskers. She was also active with activities at Dome Rock Manor, loved playing Rumikub.

Marlis was a loving mom, grandma, Mimi and Aunt and will be so missed.

Her survivors include: Daughter: Teresa Swank (Ron); Son: Kevin Vaughn; Step-son: Henry Vaughn (Sheryl); and Special daughter: Mary Mauser; Sister: Barbara Welschinger; Ex Sister-in-law, Karen Weber (Dick); Grandchildren: Chuck Swank (Lauren), Andrea Tritt, Nathan Vaughn, Michelle Boggs (Greg), and numerous nieces and nephews; 4 Step-Grandchildren; 4 great- grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death: Ex-husband Ken; Special friend, Jim Casson; 2 brothers and 3 sisters; niece Monica Jimenez along with Marlis’ parents, and numerous relatives and numerous friends.

In lieu of flowers, a trust will be set up for her great-grandchildren.

Her viewing will be Sun. Dec. 30 from 3-7 pm at Dugan Kramer Memorial Chapel. Her funeral will be held at 2 pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.