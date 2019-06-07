Marllene Goodon, 79, Kimball

Marllene Goodon, 79 of Kimball, NE passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. Marllene was born January 1, 1940 in Osceola, IA to John and Gertrude Shively.

She was a long time resident of Kimball, Scottsbluff and later returned to Kimball where she resided at the Kimball County Manor.

She is survived by her siblings, Carolyn (Roger) Brossfield of Taylor Mill, KY, Phillis Franklin of Worthville KY, Emma (Lyle) Long of Pierceton, IN, Lanny (Barbara) Davis of Bremerton, WA & Leanna Kroschel of Walla Walla, WA, her sons Jim Goodon of Ogallala, NE, & Todd Goodon of Kimball, NE, grandchildren Brandi (Brian) Olivas of Keenesburg, CO , Matt Goodon of Arvada, CO & Alisa (Kyle) Anderson of Kimball, NE as well as 6 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie and her parents, John and Gertrude.

Memorial services will be held at the Cantrell Funeral home in Kimball, NE on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow.

Marllene enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, attending church and bird watching. Marllene was known for her huge heart and willingness to help others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.