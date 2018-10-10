Marlyn Mae Piercy Eppenbach, 82, Morrill

Marlyn Mae Piercy Eppenbach, 82, of Morrill, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services at this time. A private family burial will be at Chaulk Creek Cemetery in Banner County at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Marlyn’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Marlyn Mae Piercy Eppenbach was born May 29, 1936 in Valentine, NE to William Wiseman and Sylvia Leo (Polen) Piercy. She was raised on a ranch between Mullen and Valentine. She attended private schools starting at age 9 in O’Neill and Chadron, and graduated from Brownell-Talbot in Omaha. She attended Wayne State College.

On August 24, 1955, she married Dale Alvin Eppenbach. Dale started a 31 year career with the Nebraska Department of Roads in Mullen, NE in 1960. Their daughter Kathryn Lee was born in 1965. They moved to Morrill, NE in 1987 to be near their grandson Joey. In 2012, she was blessed with her great-granddaughter Kaylynn Nicole Muhr; daughter of Joey and Candace. Marlyn enjoyed antiques and geneology. She was a member of Questers and volunteered at the Farm and Ranch Museum. She also took amazing trips with her frind Judy Ridenour.

She is survived by Eugene and Kathryn Muhr, Joey and Candace Muhr, Kaylynn Nicole Muhr, and an unborn great-grandson all of Morrill; brother Bill and Donna Piercy of Chadron; and family and friend Eva Muhr.

Her parents, husband Dale, brothers Harry (Clarice) Piercy and Leonard Piercy, great-granddaughter Bailee Jo Muhr, and all of Dale’s brothers and sisters preceded her in death.