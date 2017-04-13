Maro B. Matthews, 100, Torrington

Funeral services for Maro B. Matthews, 100, will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church with Reverend Vickie Kintzel officiating. Cremation will follow service and a private family burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Colyer Funeral Home.

Maro died April 10, 2017, at the Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming. He was born on November 3, 1916, in Aurora, Nebraska, the son of Clarence A. and Georena D. (Olson) Matthews. The family moved to Minatare until his mother passed away. The children then went back to live in Aurora, Nebraska, with relatives, later moving to Giltner, Nebraska, with their father. He attended schools in Aurora, Omaha, and North Platte, Nebraska. He served in the Civilian Conservation Corps from 1931-34 planting the forest in Halsey, Nebraska. He and his family moved to Torrington in 1936.

On June 1, 1940, Maro married Helen Clara Hoff in Mitchell, Nebraska. He and his brothers owned and operated the Wyoming Grill until it was sold. He and Helen went on to own and operate Wyoming Lanes bowling alley until 1969. He then was the Director of Food Service at Eastern Wyoming College until retiring in 1981. After his retirement, he continued in the food service industry with the Matthews’ family catering business for several years with his son Craig and nephew Jack (Joanne).

Maro was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge. He was also a member of the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling and will forever be remembered as an amazing cook and baker. He continued baking pies for family and friends until his late 90’s.

Survivors include his son Craig (Jeanne) Matthews; four grandchildren: Ginger (Gary) Barthel, Katie (Christopher) Camacho and their daughters Julia and Samantha and son Quentin, Debbie (Robert) Pearson and their children Rachel and Max, and Chuck Farlow and his children Greg, Sarah, Megan and Laura; and many nieces and nephews. The family was blessed to have found Waltrina Asche as a special caregiver for him the last few years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, Eugene and Harold, sister, Delia, and one great-grandson, Geremy Maro.

