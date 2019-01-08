Martha Mossberg, 101, Kimball

Martha Mossberg, 101, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Thursday, January 3, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019 at the First English Lutheran Church in Kimball with Pastor Caryl Miller officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may stop at the funeral home on Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. to sign the register book and visit with the family. Friend may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Martha’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials have been established in Martha’s memory to either the Kimball Eagles #1886 or the Kimball Friendship Center. The services for Martha have been entrusted to Cantrell Funeral Home.

Martha Mossberg was born in Kimball, Nebraska on August 4, 1917, the daughter of George and Louise (Schagle) Schneider. She was raised in Kimball and graduated from the Kimball County High School in 1935. Following graduation she worked for the Rodman’s. Martha was married to Paul Mossberg on February 21, 1941 in Scottsbluff. They lived in Cheyenne while Paul was working for the Union Pacific Railroad during WWII. They moved back to Kimball and farmed. Martha worked as a homemaker taking care of her family and working on the farm milking cows and driving tractor when her help was needed. She was a member of the First English Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards and crocheting. Martha was supportive in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren school events. She was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and the Eastern Star.

Survivors include her sons Kenneth Mossberg and Marshall Mossberg both of Kimball, NE; grandchildren Todd Vogel, Dee Vogel, Chris Mossberg, Andrea Bryant and Brandon, Chisolm and Chelsea Mossberg; 9 great grandchildren. Her parents, husband, daughter Elsie Vogel, 4 brothers and 6 sisters preceded her in death.