Martha R. Whipple, 67, Scottsbluff

Martha R. Whipple, age 67, of Scottsbluff, NE, formerly from Weslaco, Texas passed away to be with the Lord on April 29th, 2019. Martha was born on July 8th, 1951 in Weslaco, Texas. Martha married the love of her life, Mervin Whipple in 1975. The couple settled in Weslaco, Texas in the 1980’s, where they raised their two daughters, Christina and Cassandra. Later, they planted their roots back in Scottsbluff, Nebraska in the mid 1990’s.

Martha was a dedicated woman to her family, faith and community. She worked as School Nurse and Family Liaison before retiring due to health concerns. Despite her physical disabilities, she was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Martha was very proud of her family. She enjoyed any chance to spend time with her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. One of Martha’s favorite past times was finding bargains and socializing with friends at garage sales.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, May 5th to see her one last time before she is laid to rest at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home from 2-6 p.m. A rosary service will proceed at 6 p.m. after the viewing period. Martha’s funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery immediately following her funeral service. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Martha is survived by her beloved husband, Mervin; her daughters- Christina (& James) Gonzales and Cassandra (& James) Benitez; her grandchildren-James Benitez III, Alexus Benitez, Josiah Gonzales, Christian Gonzales, Logan Benitez and Ace Benitez; her brother, Enrique (& Monica) Reynoso; her sisters-Mary (& Rolando) Pena and Elizabeth Reynoso; and her beloved nieces, nephews and God-children.

She was greeted in Heaven by her mother (Josefina Sepulveda), her father (Pablo Reynoso), her brothers (Paulo Reynoso & Francisco Reynoso) and beloved sister (Socorro Vergil).