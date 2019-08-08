Martin Calvin Atkinson, 75, Scottsbluff

Martin Calvin Atkinson, 75, of Scottsbluff, passed away on August 4, 2019 at the Northern Colorado Long Term Acute Hospital in Johnstown, Colorado. Visitation will be held from 5-7 on Friday and 9 am – 10 am Saturday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. We will proceed to the Mitchell Valley Cemetery for a 10:30 AM graveside service with Pastor John Mulholland officiating. Casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family. His obituary may be viewed and online condolences left at www.dugankramer.com

Martin was born March 29, 1944 in Rosebud, South Dakota to Clarence and Elsie (LeBeau) Atkinson. He received his early education tin the Saint Joseph School at Chamberlain, SD, graduating from Winner, SD High School. He attended San Francisco Community College. He was united in marriage to Louise Moore on June 5th at Winner. The couple made their home in Scottsbluff.

Martin served in the United States Army and the National Guard for several years. He worked in the meat industry and worked for the USDA as a Consumer Safety Inspector and retired from the USDA after 33 years of service.

Martin was a member of WestWay Christian Church. He was an avid craftsman.

Martin is survived by his wife Louise Atkinson of Scottsbluff; son and daughter-in-law Richard and Susan Atkinson of Johnstown, CO; daughter and son-in-law Cathy and Jim Bornschlegl of Mitchell, NE; grandchildren Brendan, Brock, Liz, Lindsey, Lauren, and Larrisa; great-grandsons Asher Martin and Trenton; brother Ray Atkinson of Virginia, and his extended family and many friends.

Martin was preceded in death by his son Randy, brother Lester, sister Mary, and parents.

Special thanks to Henne Family Funeral Services.