Martin J. Bakken, 93, Scottsbluff

Martin J. Bakken, 93, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at his home. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 24, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Gary Cole officiating.

Martin was born on December 20, 1923 in Broken Bow where he was raised by his grandmother and aunt after the death of his parents until 1941. Moving to Scottsbluff, where he worked at Beauty Girl Creamery in Gering. He then joined the Navy Air Force in February 1942, and was commissioned an Ensign in 1943.

Martin married Delores Vorse in 1944. They had four children; Linda, Marla, Clydene, and Brad. After leaving the Navy in 1946 he attended the University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy under the G.I. Bill. Accomplishing it in 3.5 years with award cumlande!

Returning to Scottsbluff in 1950 working as a pharmacist in drug stores in Scottsbluff. He later became a drug salesman for a short time. In 1954 he purchased Wise Drug Store and later Stevens Drug becoming Marts Drug.

After 20 years of marriage he divorced his first wife and later married Margaret VanPelt.

Poor health forced him to sell Marts Drug in 1976. Later he invested in rental properties in southeast Scottsbluff, which he and his wife renovated one by one.

Martin loved fishing, golfing, bowling and horseshoe. Spending many years raising roses and traveling around the country playing horseshoe. He also loved music and dancing to music with a melody.

Marge, his wife, passed away in 2001 and Martin continued to maintain the rentals which he sold over the years. But in his old age, he continued to dance the night away!

Survivors include his daughters Marla (Frank) Smith, and Clydene (Bob) Britton; son Brad (Cheri); foster daughter Denea (Keith) Hammel; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and dear friend Mary St. Onge.

He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter Linda, parents, grandparents, aunts, and other members of his family.