Marvin E. Ziegler, 85, Scottsbluff

Marvin E. Ziegler, 85, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, November 6, 2017 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Private family burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard. Visitation will be held from 1-6 PM on Sunday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with the family present from 4 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mitchell Berean Church, Panhandle Humane Society, or Regional West Hospice. The family respectfully requests no food brought to the house.

Marvin was born in Scottsbluff on October 26, 1932 to Katherine Morgheim and Earl Herbert Ziegler. He grew up and attended schools in Scottsbluff. Marvin married Carol Ann Wolfe on October 3, 1954 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff. They recently celebrated 63 years of marriage.

He started working at a few small jobs as a very young boy. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 18 and served in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He learned stuccoing and plastering trade from his bother Herb. He and his brothers, Virgil and Herb worked together plastering and building homes in the Valley. With his brothers, he entered many different business ventures during his life. These included Twin City Ready Mix, farming, feedlots and his current business of ZM Lumber.

He had a great passion for his German-Russian family history. He wrote a book about his family history and donated historical items to the Germans from Russia Historical Society. He was a life member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, lifetime member of the VFW, lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, the Eagles Club and the Elks Club. He served as Honor Guard for Military Funerals for 10 years. His hobbies included becoming a private pilot and scuba diving. Marv loved to mow his yard, tend the orchard and feed the fish in his pond.

He is survived by his wife Carol, his daughter Renea Erickson (Ralph) of Missouri, his son Martin Ziegler of Scottsbluff, his son Matthew Ziegler (Jody) of Gering, sister Patty Brown of Scottsbluff, sisters-in-law Keitha Ziegler of Mitchell, Dorothy Ziegler of Arizona, Glenda Ockinga of Gering, and Val Hinman (Pat) of Nebraska, granddaughters Chantell Propes of California, Taylor Ziegler of Nebraska, grandsons David Erickson (Teal) of Missouri, Jonathan Erickson of Missouri and Sterling Ziegler (Bailey) of Utah and great grandchildren Carter, Olivia, Angela, Skylar and Max.

He was preceded in death by his father E.H. Ziegler, his mother Katherine Ziegler Bigsby, his step-father Derward Bigsby, and his brothers Herbert Ziegler and Virgil Ziegler.