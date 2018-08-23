Marvin LeRoy Propp, 85, Gering (formerly of Scottsbluff)

Marvin LeRoy Propp, 85, of Gering, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Heritage Estates. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, August 27, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with Brother Nathan Galubich officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. The casket will be closed at the funeral service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family for a designation at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Marvin was born March 12, 1933 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Phillip and Elizabeth (Benzel) Propp. He graduated from Minatare High School with the Class of 1952. Marvin enlisted in the United States Army on April 22, 1953 and served until his honorable discharge on April 21, 1955.

Marvin was united in marriage to Marjorie A. Meyer on January 19, 1958 at Scottsbluff. The couple farmed northeast of Minatare for 33 years before moving into Scottsbluff and most recently to Gering.

Marvin was president of Propp & Son Trucking and contracted with Kelley Bean Company for over 25 years. He retired in 2011. Marvin was a former member of the Minatare American Legion and the Scottsbluff Elk Lodge, and was a 4-H Leader.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 60 years Marge of Gering; son Tim Propp of Gering; daughter Pam Petersen (Ed) of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Jessica (Brian) Jones, Jenna (Paul) Fullen, and Mandy (Max) Hadenfeldt; great-grandchildren and the ABSOLUTE JOY of his life: Nora and Alice Hadenfeldt and Henry Fullen; sisters Phyllis (Richard) Reifschneider of Bayard and Kathy Propp of Gering; brother Kenneth Propp of Scottsbluff; sisters-in-law Margaret Meyer and Lenora Meyer; brother-in-law Ron Rahmig; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents J.P. and Marie Benzel and Conrad and Margaret Propp, brother Larry A. Propp, sister Judy Rahmig, and sister-in-law Marlene Propp.